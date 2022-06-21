EastGroup Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

EastGroup Properties found using ticker (EGP) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 248 and 162 calculating the mean target price we have 203.43. With the stocks previous close at 150.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 175.86 and the 200 day moving average is 191.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,466m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eastgroup.net

The potential market cap would be $8,758m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.