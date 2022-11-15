EastGroup Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

EastGroup Properties found using ticker (EGP) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 198 and 140 and has a mean target at 166.77. Now with the previous closing price of 160.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 151.88 while the 200 day moving average is 171.41. The market cap for the company is $6,845m. Find out more information at: https://www.eastgroup.net

The potential market cap would be $7,108m based on the market concensus.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.