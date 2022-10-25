EastGroup Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

EastGroup Properties with ticker code (EGP) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 215 and 140 calculating the average target price we see 172.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 143.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is 157.37 and the 200 day moving average is 175.37. The market cap for the company is $6,284m. Find out more information at: https://www.eastgroup.net

The potential market cap would be $7,571m based on the market concensus.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.