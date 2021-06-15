EastGroup Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.9% Downside

EastGroup Properties with ticker code (EGP) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 175 and 136 with a mean TP of 158.62. With the stocks previous close at 168.64 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 158.37 while the 200 day moving average is 145.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,824m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eastgroup.net

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.