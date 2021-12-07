EastGroup Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.3% Downside

EastGroup Properties with ticker code (EGP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 160 with the average target price sitting at 175.77. Now with the previous closing price of 207.59 this would imply there is a potential downside of -15.3%. The 50 day MA is 191.11 and the 200 day MA is 168.7. The market cap for the company is $8,308m. Find out more information at: http://www.eastgroup.net

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.