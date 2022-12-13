Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

EastGroup Properties, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

EastGroup Properties, Inc. found using ticker (EGP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 198 and 144 and has a mean target at 167.92. With the stocks previous close at 154.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 151.24 and the 200 day moving average is 167.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,731m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eastgroup.net

The potential market cap would be $7,315m based on the market concensus.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

