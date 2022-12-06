EastGroup Properties, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

EastGroup Properties, Inc. found using ticker (EGP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 198 and 144 and has a mean target at 167.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 157.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 150.26 and the 200 day MA is 168.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,679m. Find out more information at: https://www.eastgroup.net

The potential market cap would be $7,117m based on the market concensus.