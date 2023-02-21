Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.7% Downside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 15.42. With the stocks previous close at 16.01 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 15.31 and the 200 day moving average is 17.25. The company has a market cap of $2,801m. Find out more information at: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,698m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).