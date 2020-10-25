Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.5 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 27.1. Now with the previous closing price of 21.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.21. The company has a market cap of $1,767m. Company Website: http://www.easterlyreit.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn