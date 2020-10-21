Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, with ticker code (DEA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.5 and 24 with a mean TP of 27.1. Now with the previous closing price of 22.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 23.04 while the 200 day moving average is 24.32. The company has a market cap of $1,732m. Company Website: http://www.easterlyreit.com
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).