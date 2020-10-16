Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31.5 and 24 and has a mean target at 27.1. With the stocks previous close at 22.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The day 50 moving average is 23.17 and the 200 day MA is 24.37. The market cap for the company is $1,796m. Visit the company website at: http://www.easterlyreit.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn