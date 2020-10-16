Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31.5 and 24 and has a mean target at 27.1. With the stocks previous close at 22.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The day 50 moving average is 23.17 and the 200 day MA is 24.37. The market cap for the company is $1,796m. Visit the company website at: http://www.easterlyreit.com
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).