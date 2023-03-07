Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 15.42. With the stocks previous close at 15.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The 50 day MA is 15.39 while the 200 day moving average is 17.07. The market cap for the company is $2,679m. Find out more information at: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,729m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

