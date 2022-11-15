Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 17.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The 50 day MA is 16.5 while the 200 day moving average is 18.94. The company has a market cap of $2,829m. Visit the company website at: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $3,106m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).