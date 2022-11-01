Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, with ticker code (DEA) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 19. Now with the previous closing price of 17.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.96 and the 200 day MA is 19.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,077m. Find out more information at: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $3,358m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).