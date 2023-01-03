Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, with ticker code (DEA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 14 and has a mean target at 15.58. With the stocks previous close at 14.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.02. The company has a market cap of $2,525m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,751m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).