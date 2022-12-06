Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, with ticker code (DEA) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 17. With the stocks previous close at 15.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.94 and the 200 day MA is 18.6. The company has a market cap of $2,727m. Company Website: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,947m based on the market concensus.