Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.0% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, with ticker code (DEA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 20.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.42 while the 200 day moving average is 19.52. The company has a market cap of $2,868m. Find out more information at: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $3,758m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).