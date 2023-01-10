Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, with ticker code (DEA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 15.42. With the stocks previous close at 14.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,619m. Company Website: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,710m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).