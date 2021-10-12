Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31.5 and 23 and has a mean target at 25.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day MA is 21.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,765m. Visit the company website at: http://www.easterlyreit.com
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).
You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.