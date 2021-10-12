Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31.5 and 23 and has a mean target at 25.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day MA is 21.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,765m. Visit the company website at: http://www.easterlyreit.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).