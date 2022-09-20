Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, with ticker code (DEA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 20 and has a mean target at 21.83. With the stocks previous close at 17.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 18.84 and the 200 day MA is 20.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,157m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $3,850m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).