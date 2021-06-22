Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.5 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 25.64. Now with the previous closing price of 21.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.01 and the 200 day MA is 21.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,807m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.easterlyreit.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).