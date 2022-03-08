Twitter
Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, with ticker code (DEA) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31.5 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 25.75. Now with the previous closing price of 21.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The day 50 moving average is 21.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.49. The market cap for the company is $3,836m. Find out more information at: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $4,537m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

