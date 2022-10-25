Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, with ticker code (DEA) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 16 and has a mean target at 19. With the stocks previous close at 16.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.19 and the 200 day MA is 19.38. The company has a market cap of $2,863m. Company Website: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $3,381m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).