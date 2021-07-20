Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.5 and 23 with a mean TP of 25.64. Now with the previous closing price of 21.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day MA is 21.43 while the 200 day moving average is 21.57. The market cap for the company is $1,809m. Visit the company website at: http://www.easterlyreit.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).