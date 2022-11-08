Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 16 with a mean TP of 18.33. With the stocks previous close at 16.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.75 and the 200 day MA is 19.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,875m. Company Website: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $3,246m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).