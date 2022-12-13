Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17. Now with the previous closing price of 15.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.9 while the 200 day moving average is 18.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,651m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,949m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).