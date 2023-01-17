Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Easterly Government Properties, found using ticker (DEA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 14 and has a mean target at 15.42. Now with the previous closing price of 15.83 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,798m. Find out more information at: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,725m based on the market concensus.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).