East West Bancorp, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

East West Bancorp, Inc. found using ticker (EWBC) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 50 with a mean TP of 56.8. With the stocks previous close at 50.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.21 and the 200 day MA is 44.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,169m. Company Website: http://www.eastwestbank.com

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.