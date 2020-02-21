East West Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

East West Bancorp with ticker code (EWBC) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 50 with a mean TP of 56.3. Now with the previous closing price of 47.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.95. The market cap for the company is $6,804m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eastwestbank.com

East West Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

