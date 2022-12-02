Earthshot prize winners from LSE listed green companies and stocks – EDEN, SED, SYM, JLP and FAR

The Earthshot Prize was founded in 2020 by Prince William to identity and support companies developing radical solutions to protect and restore our planet.

HRH Prince William will announce five Earthshot Prize winners – each taking home £1 million – in its second annual awards ceremony this evening in Boston, USA.

DirectorsTalk is keen to lend its voice and draw attention to similar inspiring companies / stocks on the London Stock Exchange that would have been worthy winners.

In the spirit of the Earthshot prize, DirectorsTalk has identified five publicly listed green companies that are at the forefront of developing green technologies in each of the five ‘Earthshot’ categories: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free world and Fix our Climate.

PROTECT AND RESTORE NATURE

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN)

Developing sustainable agricultural solutions is imperative with the world population expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030. AIM-quoted Eden Research is focused on sustainable biopesticides for use in the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries. Eden exports its pioneering products and technologies to Europe, Africa, Australia, and North America, partnering with some of the largest global players in the crop protection industry.

CLEAN OUR AIR

Saietta Group plc (LON:SED)

Saietta is an AIM-quoted, multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures Light Duty and Heavy Duty eDrive solutions for electric vehicles on land, from scooters to trucks, as well as for marine applications.

Saietta has engineered breakthrough electric motor technology including proprietary AFT (Axial Flux Technology) and RFT (Radial Flux Technology) which can be combined with in-house power electronics, powertrain controls, mechanical axles, and transmissions. The designs are unique and modular, delivering both high and low voltage electric drive solutions.

Saietta’s difference lies in its ability to conceive powertrain solutions tailored to deliver competitive advantage and its turnkey engineering services designed to fast-track electric vehicle manufacturers from concept to start of production.

In India, air pollution is estimated to kill more than two million people a year – wheeled vehicles account for more than half of Delhi’s particulate pollution. One part of Saietta’s strategy is to manufacture and sell its eDrive technology at scale in India through its JV with Padmini VNA to secure mass market share and economies of scale. The company also aims to leverage this to access the West as lightweight electric vehicle adoption gains momentum.

REVIVE OUR OCEANS

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM)

Symphony is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products.

The company develops biodegradable plastic solutions to help combat the problem of microplastics in the environment, by turning ordinary plastic, at the end of its service-life and in the presence of oxygen, into biodegradable material. It is then no longer a plastic and can be bio-assimilated by bacteria and fungi on land or sea. The technology is sold into nearly 100 countries around the world. Its branded d2w® and its logo appears on many thousands of tonnes of plastic packaging and products around the world.

BUILD A WASTE-FREE WORLD

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP)

The company is an industry leading metal recovery business focussed on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.

The company secures low risk, low capital intensive, long-term commodity production from mine surface waste materials with reduced risk and capital outlay when compared to traditional mining techniques. It utilises advanced environmentally sustainable metal recovery techniques, ensuring a zero-effluent policy.

FIX OUR CLIMATE

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR)

Ferro-Alloy aims to be the world’s lowest cost producer of Vanadium. Vanadium is now emerging as the electrolyte in Vanadium Flow Batteries (VFBs) used for energy storage. VFBs are designed for fixed, high capacity and long term storage, either as part of a grid or for isolated mini-grids. This is crucial for the storage of solar and wind, renewable clean energy. In this wide-ranging interview with DirectorsTalk, CEO Nick Bridgen also mentions the potential high value outlet for the carbon from its ore as a substitute for Carbon Black. Carbon Black is normally used as a filler in making rubber and is a $20 billion industry worldwide.