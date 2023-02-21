Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 11.5 calculating the mean target price we have 12.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.74 and the 200 day MA is 11.34. The market cap for the company is $513m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $583m based on the market concensus.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.