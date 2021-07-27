Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. found using ticker (ECC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 14.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The day 50 moving average is 13.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.38. The company has a market cap of $428m. Find out more information at: http://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.