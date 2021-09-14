Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14.5 and has a mean target at 14.75. Now with the previous closing price of 14.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.74 and the 200 day MA is 13.01. The company has a market cap of $449m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.