Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.83. With the stocks previous close at 10.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.7%. The day 50 moving average is 11.33 and the 200 day moving average is 12.53. The market cap for the company is $452m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $600m based on the market concensus.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.