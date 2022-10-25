Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. found using ticker (ECC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.46. The company has a market cap of $452m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $596m based on the market concensus.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.