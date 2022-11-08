Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. found using ticker (ECC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.06 and the 200 day moving average is 12.28. The market cap for the company is $474m. Find out more information at: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $602m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.