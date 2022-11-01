Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 12.5 calculating the mean target price we have 13.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.15 and the 200 day moving average is 12.37. The market cap for the company is $475m. Find out more information at: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $595m based on the market concensus.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.