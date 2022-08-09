Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13 and has a mean target at 14. Now with the previous closing price of 11.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day MA is 11.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $466m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $576m based on the market concensus.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.