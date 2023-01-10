Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11.5 and has a mean target at 12.33. With the stocks previous close at 10.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.86 and the 200 day MA is 11.67. The market cap for the company is $465m. Company Website: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.