Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.17 while the 200 day moving average is 13.51. The company has a market cap of $485m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $568m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.