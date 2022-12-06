Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. found using ticker (ECC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11.5 calculating the mean target price we have 12.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.89 and the 200 day moving average is 12. The company has a market cap of $471m. Company Website: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $526m based on the market concensus.