Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11.5 and has a mean target at 12.33. Now with the previous closing price of 11.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day MA is 10.91 and the 200 day MA is 11.93. The company has a market cap of $491m. Find out more information at: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $542m based on the market concensus.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.