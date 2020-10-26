Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. found using ticker (ECC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 8 and has a mean target at 8.67. Now with the previous closing price of 8.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 8.55 and the 200 day moving average is 7.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $266m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

