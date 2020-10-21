Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 8.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of .1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.53 and the 200 day MA is 7.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $270m. Find out more information at: http://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

