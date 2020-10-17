Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. found using ticker (ECC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 8.67. With the stocks previous close at 8.82 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $279m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

