Eagle Materials Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Eagle Materials Inc with ticker code (EXP) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 91.82. With the stocks previous close at 92.12 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 86.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,882m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eaglematerials.com

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard for the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as provision of containerboard grade and lightweight packaging grade products. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel; and mining and sale of sand used in hydraulic fracturing, such as frac sand. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and oil and natural gas extraction. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products and changed its name to Eagle Materials in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

