Eagle Materials Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.2% Upside

Eagle Materials Inc found using ticker (EXP) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 155 with a mean TP of 178. With the stocks previous close at 126.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 148.42 while the 200 day moving average is 147.58. The company has a market cap of $5,039m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eaglematerials.com

The potential market cap would be $7,114m based on the market concensus.

Eagle Materials , through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard for the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as provision of containerboard grade and lightweight packaging grade products. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel; and mining and sale of sand used in hydraulic fracturing, such as frac sand. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and oil and natural gas extraction. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products and changed its name to Eagle Materials in January 2004. Eagle Materials was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.