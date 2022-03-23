Eagle Materials Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Eagle Materials Inc found using ticker (EXP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 145 and has a mean target at 175.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 131.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 141.24 while the 200 day moving average is 146.82. The company has a market cap of $5,076m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eaglematerials.com

The potential market cap would be $6,735m based on the market concensus.

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard for the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as provision of containerboard grade and lightweight packaging grade products. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel; and mining and sale of sand used in hydraulic fracturing, such as frac sand. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and oil and natural gas extraction. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products and changed its name to Eagle Materials in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.