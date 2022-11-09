Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Eagle Materials Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Eagle Materials Inc found using ticker (EXP) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 188 and 126 calculating the mean target price we have 146.77. Now with the previous closing price of 123.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The day 50 moving average is 115.32 while the 200 day moving average is 124.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,607m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eaglematerials.com

The potential market cap would be $5,465m based on the market concensus.

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It also manufactures and sells recycled paperboard to gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; and mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; and projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products and changed its name to Eagle Materials in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

