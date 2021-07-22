Eagle Materials Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

Eagle Materials Inc found using ticker (EXK) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2.51 and has a mean target at 4.47. Now with the previous closing price of 4.78 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.8. The company has a market cap of $803m. Find out more information at: http://www.edrsilver.com

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas. It also has exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.